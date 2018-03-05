All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

16219 Bridgecrossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16219 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Facing a community park among lovely landscaping in FishHawk Ranch's Garden District, this well-appointed 2 story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath plus bonus and den are meticulously maintained!

As soon as you approach you will appreciate the 2 level balcony and picket fence. Enter the foyer through the custom front door and be amazed by beautiful features such as stunning wood flooring, volume ceilings, arched throughways, custom lighting, and ceiling fans. Enter the inviting den through the double French doors with a transom window that flanks the entry.

The beautiful kitchen features ample cabinetry with crown molding, decorative tin backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and butcher block wood countertops. The family chef will love the preparation island which boasts a wine fridge! The breakfast bar overlooks the cozy breakfast nook, ideal for family meals. Appliances include the dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas range. Washer and dryer are also included!

The kitchen is open to the warm family room making entertaining easy!

Walk up the carpeted staircase to the bedrooms and bonus area that has access to the second level balcony and would make a perfect second living area or playroom! The master retreat connects to the master bath which boasts a walk-in closet, dual basin vanity, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower and water closet.

All lawn maintenance is included in rental services!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa