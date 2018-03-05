16219 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Facing a community park among lovely landscaping in FishHawk Ranch's Garden District, this well-appointed 2 story 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath plus bonus and den are meticulously maintained!



As soon as you approach you will appreciate the 2 level balcony and picket fence. Enter the foyer through the custom front door and be amazed by beautiful features such as stunning wood flooring, volume ceilings, arched throughways, custom lighting, and ceiling fans. Enter the inviting den through the double French doors with a transom window that flanks the entry.



The beautiful kitchen features ample cabinetry with crown molding, decorative tin backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and butcher block wood countertops. The family chef will love the preparation island which boasts a wine fridge! The breakfast bar overlooks the cozy breakfast nook, ideal for family meals. Appliances include the dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, and gas range. Washer and dryer are also included!



The kitchen is open to the warm family room making entertaining easy!



Walk up the carpeted staircase to the bedrooms and bonus area that has access to the second level balcony and would make a perfect second living area or playroom! The master retreat connects to the master bath which boasts a walk-in closet, dual basin vanity, garden tub, and separate walk-in shower and water closet.



All lawn maintenance is included in rental services!