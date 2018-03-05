All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT

16205 Palmettoglen Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16205 Palmettoglen Ct, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath FishHawk Ranch home is the perfect family home! Nestled among FishHawk’s resort-style amenities and A-rated schools, this charming home has everything you need.

Upon entering the home, you’re welcomed by the formal living room and home office, both offering plenty of windows for natural light and tray ceilings.

Beyond the foyer, the family room has attractive architectural details, like built-in shelving and tray ceilings. The kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is complete with wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a built-in wine rack, convenient prep island, gas stainless steel appliances, and a cozy eat-in space. A breezeway leads from the family room to the 3-car garage.

The downstairs master also boasts tray ceilings and has a comfortably sized en-suite bath with dual sink cultured-marble vanity, garden tub, and separate shower with tile surround.

The three remaining bedrooms can be found up the carpeted stairs, on the second floor. All of the bedrooms are comfortably sized with plush carpeting.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services!

Don’t miss the chance to make this your next home – call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have any available units?
16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have?
Some of 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have a pool?
No, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa