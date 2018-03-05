16205 PALMETTOGLEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath FishHawk Ranch home is the perfect family home! Nestled among FishHawk’s resort-style amenities and A-rated schools, this charming home has everything you need.



Upon entering the home, you’re welcomed by the formal living room and home office, both offering plenty of windows for natural light and tray ceilings.



Beyond the foyer, the family room has attractive architectural details, like built-in shelving and tray ceilings. The kitchen, which overlooks the family room, is complete with wood cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a built-in wine rack, convenient prep island, gas stainless steel appliances, and a cozy eat-in space. A breezeway leads from the family room to the 3-car garage.



The downstairs master also boasts tray ceilings and has a comfortably sized en-suite bath with dual sink cultured-marble vanity, garden tub, and separate shower with tile surround.



The three remaining bedrooms can be found up the carpeted stairs, on the second floor. All of the bedrooms are comfortably sized with plush carpeting.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent. That’s $140.00/mo. in included services!



Don’t miss the chance to make this your next home – call to schedule a showing today!