Fish Hawk, FL
16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

Location

16156 Bridgepark Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
HIGHLY DESIRABLE FISHHAWK RANCH ! FANTASTIC SCHOOLS ! RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT’S FINEST AND AMENITIES GALORE ! QUICK BIKE RIDE OR DRIVE TO PARK SQUARE/AQUATIC CENTER/PALMETTO CLUB ! GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS HOME WITHIN FISHHAWK RANCH COMMUNITY ! Come See This Awesome Home Which Boasts 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 Car Garage With Den/Office Along With Bonus/Game Room That Is 2,964 Square Feet Of Living Area ! Your New Home Has Many Great Features: Fantastic Open/Split Floor Plan, Ceramic Tile Walkways And In Kitchen/Baths, Dual/Trane A/C Units, Natural Gas Range-Hot Water Heater-Heat For Home, Blinds/Window Treatments Included, Ceiling Fans Thru-Out, Mature Landscaping With Reclaimed Water, Room To Add A Private Pool And One Bathroom Already Positioned To Be The Private Pool Bath If Needed ! Your New Kitchen Features: Custom Wood Cabinets With Specialty Handles, Quartz Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances With Gas Range, Closet Pantry, Ceramic Tile Floors And Nice Size Eat-At High Bar Area ! HUGE OWNERS SUITE (24x14) That Boast Of Two Walk-In Closets, Separate Shower With Garden Tub, Dual Corian Sinks And Plenty Room In Bedroom For Designated Sitting Area ! The Family Room, Owners Suite And Game/Bonus Room All Have Sliders That Open Out To Covered Back Porch In Maximum Entertaining Your Family/Guests/Visitors ! This Home Is Located In The Most Desirable Planned Unit Development That Lithia/Brandon Area Has To Offer ! Please Call Your Agent Today To Schedule Your Private Showing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have any available units?
16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have?
Some of 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
