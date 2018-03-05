16156 BRIDGEPARK DRIVE

Amenities

HIGHLY DESIRABLE FISHHAWK RANCH ! FANTASTIC SCHOOLS ! RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT’S FINEST AND AMENITIES GALORE ! QUICK BIKE RIDE OR DRIVE TO PARK SQUARE/AQUATIC CENTER/PALMETTO CLUB ! GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS HOME WITHIN FISHHAWK RANCH COMMUNITY ! Come See This Awesome Home Which Boasts 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 Car Garage With Den/Office Along With Bonus/Game Room That Is 2,964 Square Feet Of Living Area ! Your New Home Has Many Great Features: Fantastic Open/Split Floor Plan, Ceramic Tile Walkways And In Kitchen/Baths, Dual/Trane A/C Units, Natural Gas Range-Hot Water Heater-Heat For Home, Blinds/Window Treatments Included, Ceiling Fans Thru-Out, Mature Landscaping With Reclaimed Water, Room To Add A Private Pool And One Bathroom Already Positioned To Be The Private Pool Bath If Needed ! Your New Kitchen Features: Custom Wood Cabinets With Specialty Handles, Quartz Counter-Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances With Gas Range, Closet Pantry, Ceramic Tile Floors And Nice Size Eat-At High Bar Area ! HUGE OWNERS SUITE (24x14) That Boast Of Two Walk-In Closets, Separate Shower With Garden Tub, Dual Corian Sinks And Plenty Room In Bedroom For Designated Sitting Area ! The Family Room, Owners Suite And Game/Bonus Room All Have Sliders That Open Out To Covered Back Porch In Maximum Entertaining Your Family/Guests/Visitors ! This Home Is Located In The Most Desirable Planned Unit Development That Lithia/Brandon Area Has To Offer ! Please Call Your Agent Today To Schedule Your Private Showing !