16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath City Home in the FishHawk community of Park Square is a must-see! In true Florida style, an airy brick-paved porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance. Enter the home to a spacious open floor plan with rich wood-look flooring and crown molding in the main downstairs and ceramic tile in the wet areas.



The kitchen, fit for any chef, overlooks the family room allowing for easy conversations with guests and family. An abundance of 48” cherry tone cabinets, stainless steel appliance suite, and granite counter space makes meal prep and storage a breeze. A large walk-in pantry provides enough space for everything and more!



The dining room with big windows for natural light conveniently sits off the kitchen providing a formal space for family meals and dinner parties.



Upstairs you’ll find all the generously sized bedrooms all with wood-look flooring throughout. A master bedroom you’ll never want to leave can accommodate most king size furnishings with space to spare. The master en-suite will be your retreat at the end of the day with separate vanities, tons of storage, a large walk-in shower plus a separate relaxing garden tub.



The secondary bedrooms are located opposite the master bedroom and share a full-size bath.



The laundry room which is plumbed for a utility sink is conveniently located upstairs.



Sit and enjoy the Florida weather on your cozy front porch and experience a maintenance-free city living directly across (but not facing) from Park Square Town Center. Live in the heart of FishHawk Ranch and enjoy all the amenities to their fullest!



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money!



With its great location, neutral colors and a crisp, clean interior, this home won’t last long!