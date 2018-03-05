All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE

16130 Bridgecrossing Drive · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16130 Bridgecrossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath City Home in the FishHawk community of Park Square is a must-see! In true Florida style, an airy brick-paved porch welcomes you to the home’s entrance. Enter the home to a spacious open floor plan with rich wood-look flooring and crown molding in the main downstairs and ceramic tile in the wet areas.

The kitchen, fit for any chef, overlooks the family room allowing for easy conversations with guests and family. An abundance of 48” cherry tone cabinets, stainless steel appliance suite, and granite counter space makes meal prep and storage a breeze. A large walk-in pantry provides enough space for everything and more!

The dining room with big windows for natural light conveniently sits off the kitchen providing a formal space for family meals and dinner parties.

Upstairs you’ll find all the generously sized bedrooms all with wood-look flooring throughout. A master bedroom you’ll never want to leave can accommodate most king size furnishings with space to spare. The master en-suite will be your retreat at the end of the day with separate vanities, tons of storage, a large walk-in shower plus a separate relaxing garden tub.

The secondary bedrooms are located opposite the master bedroom and share a full-size bath.

The laundry room which is plumbed for a utility sink is conveniently located upstairs.

Sit and enjoy the Florida weather on your cozy front porch and experience a maintenance-free city living directly across (but not facing) from Park Square Town Center. Live in the heart of FishHawk Ranch and enjoy all the amenities to their fullest!

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA saving you time and money!

With its great location, neutral colors and a crisp, clean interior, this home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16130 BRIDGECROSSING DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity