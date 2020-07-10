Amenities

16126 Starling Crossing Drive Available 06/20/20 Fishhawk Ranch Starling! - Please contact Heather Jenkins@ 813-506-7476 for more information. Lawn service to include fertilization is included! Perfectly situated as the last house at the end of the cul-de-sac and no backyard neighbors! Very well maintained 2013 built home. Tile throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counters, walk-in pantry and eat-in area that leads to the extended lanai and fenced in yard overlooking conservation. Unique storage room off the side of the home to help keep your garage organized. Upstairs are four nice size bedrooms complete with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Hall bath with granite counters and tub/shower combo. Master suite is HUGE! Master bathroom has a walk-in shower, garden tub, double vanity with plenty of counter space and a HUGE closet! The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs and is complete with a newer washer and dryer. Community offers walking//running/biking trails, tennis courts, multiple community pools, basketball, playgrounds, dog park, skate park, park square restaurants/entertainment and more. Call today for your private showing! At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.



(RLNE5812718)