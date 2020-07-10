All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

16126 Starling Crossing Drive

16126 Starling Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16126 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
16126 Starling Crossing Drive Available 06/20/20 Fishhawk Ranch Starling! - Please contact Heather Jenkins@ 813-506-7476 for more information. Lawn service to include fertilization is included! Perfectly situated as the last house at the end of the cul-de-sac and no backyard neighbors! Very well maintained 2013 built home. Tile throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counters, walk-in pantry and eat-in area that leads to the extended lanai and fenced in yard overlooking conservation. Unique storage room off the side of the home to help keep your garage organized. Upstairs are four nice size bedrooms complete with ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Hall bath with granite counters and tub/shower combo. Master suite is HUGE! Master bathroom has a walk-in shower, garden tub, double vanity with plenty of counter space and a HUGE closet! The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs and is complete with a newer washer and dryer. Community offers walking//running/biking trails, tennis courts, multiple community pools, basketball, playgrounds, dog park, skate park, park square restaurants/entertainment and more. Call today for your private showing! At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposits.

(RLNE5812718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have any available units?
16126 Starling Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have?
Some of 16126 Starling Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16126 Starling Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16126 Starling Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16126 Starling Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16126 Starling Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16126 Starling Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

