Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking garage tennis court

Beautiful townhome in the heart of Fishhawk. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, black appliances, and lots of maple wood cabinets. The master bedroom is huge and the secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Inside utility room. Located at Park Square where everything is within a short distance. Miles of walking/biking trails, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, The Aquatic Center, and Park Square featuring shops, restaurants, splash pad and More!