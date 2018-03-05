Amenities

dogs allowed garage walk in closets pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

16107 Ternglade Dr Available 04/01/20 large home - Welcome Home! Beautiful custom built home by Arthur Rutenberg located in sought out Fishhawk Ranch. Move in ready and offers pristine landscaping and mature trees welcome you with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3,290 square feet of living space and a spacious 3 car side entry garage. The formal dining room has high ceilings and heavy crown molding and flows into the living room with carpet & tile floors, coffered ceiling, crown molding and glass sliding doors that lead out to the covered lanai. The kitchen is a chefs dream with custom maple cabinets, gas cook-top, built-in oven, tile backsplash, built-in microwave, center island and large snackbar; perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The family room has a tray ceiling, crown molding, built-in surround sound and large glass sliders. The breakfast nook has a chandelier and great back yard views. The master bedroom has private access to lanai, 2 walk-in closets and a grand private bath that features 2 vanities with custom cabinets, garden tub and glass walk-in separate shower. Spacious additional bedrooms and a bonus room that's perfect for movies or a family game area. Large screened lanai with a great view of mature oak trees and extra yard space for summer cook-outs and other outdoor activities. Bricked paved driveway and extra parking for visitors. Fishhawk Ranch is a gated resort style community with lots of outdoor activities that include a water park with pool and other recreational facilities. Great schools, shopping and restaurants.



(RLNE5652842)