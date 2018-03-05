Amenities
16107 Ternglade Dr Available 04/01/20 large home - Welcome Home! Beautiful custom built home by Arthur Rutenberg located in sought out Fishhawk Ranch. Move in ready and offers pristine landscaping and mature trees welcome you with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3,290 square feet of living space and a spacious 3 car side entry garage. The formal dining room has high ceilings and heavy crown molding and flows into the living room with carpet & tile floors, coffered ceiling, crown molding and glass sliding doors that lead out to the covered lanai. The kitchen is a chefs dream with custom maple cabinets, gas cook-top, built-in oven, tile backsplash, built-in microwave, center island and large snackbar; perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The family room has a tray ceiling, crown molding, built-in surround sound and large glass sliders. The breakfast nook has a chandelier and great back yard views. The master bedroom has private access to lanai, 2 walk-in closets and a grand private bath that features 2 vanities with custom cabinets, garden tub and glass walk-in separate shower. Spacious additional bedrooms and a bonus room that's perfect for movies or a family game area. Large screened lanai with a great view of mature oak trees and extra yard space for summer cook-outs and other outdoor activities. Bricked paved driveway and extra parking for visitors. Fishhawk Ranch is a gated resort style community with lots of outdoor activities that include a water park with pool and other recreational facilities. Great schools, shopping and restaurants.
(RLNE5652842)