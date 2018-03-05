All apartments in Fish Hawk
16107 Ternglade Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

16107 Ternglade Dr

16107 Ternglade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16107 Ternglade Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
16107 Ternglade Dr Available 04/01/20 large home - Welcome Home! Beautiful custom built home by Arthur Rutenberg located in sought out Fishhawk Ranch. Move in ready and offers pristine landscaping and mature trees welcome you with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3,290 square feet of living space and a spacious 3 car side entry garage. The formal dining room has high ceilings and heavy crown molding and flows into the living room with carpet & tile floors, coffered ceiling, crown molding and glass sliding doors that lead out to the covered lanai. The kitchen is a chefs dream with custom maple cabinets, gas cook-top, built-in oven, tile backsplash, built-in microwave, center island and large snackbar; perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The family room has a tray ceiling, crown molding, built-in surround sound and large glass sliders. The breakfast nook has a chandelier and great back yard views. The master bedroom has private access to lanai, 2 walk-in closets and a grand private bath that features 2 vanities with custom cabinets, garden tub and glass walk-in separate shower. Spacious additional bedrooms and a bonus room that's perfect for movies or a family game area. Large screened lanai with a great view of mature oak trees and extra yard space for summer cook-outs and other outdoor activities. Bricked paved driveway and extra parking for visitors. Fishhawk Ranch is a gated resort style community with lots of outdoor activities that include a water park with pool and other recreational facilities. Great schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have any available units?
16107 Ternglade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16107 Ternglade Dr have?
Some of 16107 Ternglade Dr's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16107 Ternglade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16107 Ternglade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16107 Ternglade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16107 Ternglade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16107 Ternglade Dr offers parking.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16107 Ternglade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16107 Ternglade Dr has a pool.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have accessible units?
No, 16107 Ternglade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16107 Ternglade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16107 Ternglade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16107 Ternglade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
