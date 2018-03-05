16105 Bridgedale Drive

Amenities

Centered in Bridgewood Village of FishHawk Ranch this 5 bedroom home is perfect for a large family who seeks quiet neighborhood streets in the Tampa suburbs. Highlights of this home include arched architectural details throughout hallways and rooms, formal columned dining room with chair rail and picture frame moulding, centrally located spacious kitchen with 42" oak cabinets, built in wine rack and oversized counter space for all your appliances. Large family room and kitchen nook flank the kitchen so you can enjoy engaging with guests while cooking. Two sliding glass doors and a custom built in doggie door lead to a quaint covered lanai for outdoor BBQs. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets with custom shelving and ample master bath with garden tub, his and her sinks and stand up shower. Enjoy all FishHawk Ranch has to offer such as the Lake House community center featuring game rooms and exercise center, resort style swimming facilities, community playgrounds, ball fields, walking/jogging paths and Born to Run Dog Park for your furry family member(s)



