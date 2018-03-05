All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

16105 Bridgedale Drive

16105 Bridgedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16105 Bridgedale Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
dog park
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centered in Bridgewood Village of FishHawk Ranch this 5 bedroom home is perfect for a large family who seeks quiet neighborhood streets in the Tampa suburbs. Highlights of this home include arched architectural details throughout hallways and rooms, formal columned dining room with chair rail and picture frame moulding, centrally located spacious kitchen with 42" oak cabinets, built in wine rack and oversized counter space for all your appliances. Large family room and kitchen nook flank the kitchen so you can enjoy engaging with guests while cooking. Two sliding glass doors and a custom built in doggie door lead to a quaint covered lanai for outdoor BBQs. The master bedroom features his and her walk in closets with custom shelving and ample master bath with garden tub, his and her sinks and stand up shower. Enjoy all FishHawk Ranch has to offer such as the Lake House community center featuring game rooms and exercise center, resort style swimming facilities, community playgrounds, ball fields, walking/jogging paths and Born to Run Dog Park for your furry family member(s)

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL RE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have any available units?
16105 Bridgedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have?
Some of 16105 Bridgedale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16105 Bridgedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16105 Bridgedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16105 Bridgedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16105 Bridgedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive offer parking?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have a pool?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16105 Bridgedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16105 Bridgedale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
