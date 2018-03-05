16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Check out this gorgeous 5 bedroom pool home located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Situated on a large 1/2 acre lot, this home boasts an open 2 story floor plan with 4 full baths, den/study, bonus/loft area, formal dining room, large family room with corner fireplace and built in entertainment center, and tons of upgrades you'd expect in a David Weekly home (Madeline floor plan), such as crown molding, plant shelves, decorative columns, wall niches, and more! The spacious kitchen offers a large cooking island, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, built in oven/microwave, granite countertops, and a huge eat-in area! The downstairs master suite features a large walk-in closet, his/her vanities, a garden tub and glass enclosed shower. You will also find a gorgeous dual stair way leading up to the 2nd floor with the open air bonus room and walkways leading to the additional bedrooms, all of which are ample size and provide lots of closet space! Outside you will find an expansive front porch all the way from one side of the home to the other, a huge side yard on both sides allowing for plenty of room between you and the neighbors, a fenced and landscaped rear yard, a huge screened and partially covered pavered patio with a solar heated pool and waterfall. Fishhawk offers resident access to multiple community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more! (Lawn/Pool/Pest included)