All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:23 PM

16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE

16019 Ternglade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16019 Ternglade Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Check out this gorgeous 5 bedroom pool home located in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Situated on a large 1/2 acre lot, this home boasts an open 2 story floor plan with 4 full baths, den/study, bonus/loft area, formal dining room, large family room with corner fireplace and built in entertainment center, and tons of upgrades you'd expect in a David Weekly home (Madeline floor plan), such as crown molding, plant shelves, decorative columns, wall niches, and more! The spacious kitchen offers a large cooking island, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, built in oven/microwave, granite countertops, and a huge eat-in area! The downstairs master suite features a large walk-in closet, his/her vanities, a garden tub and glass enclosed shower. You will also find a gorgeous dual stair way leading up to the 2nd floor with the open air bonus room and walkways leading to the additional bedrooms, all of which are ample size and provide lots of closet space! Outside you will find an expansive front porch all the way from one side of the home to the other, a huge side yard on both sides allowing for plenty of room between you and the neighbors, a fenced and landscaped rear yard, a huge screened and partially covered pavered patio with a solar heated pool and waterfall. Fishhawk offers resident access to multiple community pools, parks, rec centers, fitness, tennis, walking trails, top rated schools and more! (Lawn/Pool/Pest included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have any available units?
16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have?
Some of 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16019 TERNGLADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa