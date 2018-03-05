16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage valet service

This inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in FishHawk’s desirable Starling neighborhood is a renter’s dream.



Enter the home through the tiled entryway leading past the garage valet station and half bath, to the expansive living room. The home’s immaculate first floor is tiled throughout and full of natural light.



Overlooking the living area, the kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, a sizable walk-in pantry, and all stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and upgraded French door refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen, the breakfast nook overlooks the screened lanai, which leads to the fully fenced backyard.



The spacious master suite has a fully upgraded en suite bathroom with dual sink granite vanity, garden tub with upgraded tile surround, private water closet, and a separate shower enclosure. You’ll have plenty of space for your wardrobe in the huge double closet.



The home’s 4 sizable bedrooms are all located upstairs and boast ceiling fans and brand new carpeting. The second full bath can also be found upstairs, complete with wood cabinets, granite vanity, and tiled tub/shower surround. Enjoy the extra convenience of the upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent.