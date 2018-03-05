All apartments in Fish Hawk
16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE

16016 Persimmon Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16016 Persimmon Grove Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
valet service
This inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in FishHawk’s desirable Starling neighborhood is a renter’s dream.

Enter the home through the tiled entryway leading past the garage valet station and half bath, to the expansive living room. The home’s immaculate first floor is tiled throughout and full of natural light.

Overlooking the living area, the kitchen boasts dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, a sizable walk-in pantry, and all stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove and upgraded French door refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen, the breakfast nook overlooks the screened lanai, which leads to the fully fenced backyard.

The spacious master suite has a fully upgraded en suite bathroom with dual sink granite vanity, garden tub with upgraded tile surround, private water closet, and a separate shower enclosure. You’ll have plenty of space for your wardrobe in the huge double closet.

The home’s 4 sizable bedrooms are all located upstairs and boast ceiling fans and brand new carpeting. The second full bath can also be found upstairs, complete with wood cabinets, granite vanity, and tiled tub/shower surround. Enjoy the extra convenience of the upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization & plant pest control – are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16016 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
