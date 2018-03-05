16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Fishhawk Ranch two story home! This home features a large open living area which provides the perfect place for gathering and a great view of the backyard and covered lanai. The kitchen features 42" maple nutmeg cabinets with crown molding, Caledonia granite counter, stainless steel appliances (gas range, microwave & dishwasher). 18" ceramic floor tiles throughout the first floor, baths & utility. The second floor offers convenience with the laundry room located in the hall. The master suite is a true retreat, positioned at the back of the home for extra privacy. The master bath offers Caledonia granite dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Secondary bath also features raised Caledonia granite vanity. Plus a unique outdoor storage room at the back of home, perfect for that lawn equipment and backyard toys!