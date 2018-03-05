All apartments in Fish Hawk
16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE

16006 Persimmon Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16006 Persimmon Grove Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Fishhawk Ranch two story home! This home features a large open living area which provides the perfect place for gathering and a great view of the backyard and covered lanai. The kitchen features 42" maple nutmeg cabinets with crown molding, Caledonia granite counter, stainless steel appliances (gas range, microwave & dishwasher). 18" ceramic floor tiles throughout the first floor, baths & utility. The second floor offers convenience with the laundry room located in the hall. The master suite is a true retreat, positioned at the back of the home for extra privacy. The master bath offers Caledonia granite dual vanity, separate tub & shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Secondary bath also features raised Caledonia granite vanity. Plus a unique outdoor storage room at the back of home, perfect for that lawn equipment and backyard toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have?
Some of 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16006 PERSIMMON GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
