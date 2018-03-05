15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry playground pool media room tennis court

Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle of Fishhawk! With this beautiful Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and den/office with closet. It is available now. Open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen, sliding glass doors, living/dining room combination, half bath a bedroom that could be used as an office or den. It also has a lovely conservation/private backyard just beyond the oversized screened in lanai. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets with full bath. The second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy as well as a walking closet. And the laundry room is on the hallway in between both rooms with NEW washer, drier machine and refrigerator.

Maintenance-Free Living and Loaded with access to community amenities to enjoy - including private community pool, the Aquatic Club, Osprey Club, Starling, Hawk Park, Park Square water park, miles of biking & walking trails, playgrounds, movie theater, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, A rated School, shopping and restaurants and much more!

The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Additional storage area is located under the stairs and in the screened-in porch.

Call for an appointment today!! **Upon approval, tenant costs will include processing fees, Application HOA for approval and security deposit.**