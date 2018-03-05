All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE

15945 Fishhawk Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15945 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle of Fishhawk! With this beautiful Townhome 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and den/office with closet. It is available now. Open floor plan downstairs with eat in kitchen, sliding glass doors, living/dining room combination, half bath a bedroom that could be used as an office or den. It also has a lovely conservation/private backyard just beyond the oversized screened in lanai. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets with full bath. The second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy as well as a walking closet. And the laundry room is on the hallway in between both rooms with NEW washer, drier machine and refrigerator.
Maintenance-Free Living and Loaded with access to community amenities to enjoy - including private community pool, the Aquatic Club, Osprey Club, Starling, Hawk Park, Park Square water park, miles of biking & walking trails, playgrounds, movie theater, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, A rated School, shopping and restaurants and much more!
The appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & smooth top range/oven. Additional storage area is located under the stairs and in the screened-in porch.
Call for an appointment today!! **Upon approval, tenant costs will include processing fees, Application HOA for approval and security deposit.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have any available units?
15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have?
Some of 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE has a pool.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa