Fish Hawk, FL
15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE

15940 Ternglade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15940 Ternglade Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....GATED TERNWOOD! No Backyard Neighbors! Spectacular Home just under 4000sqft on a Gorgeous Conservation Lot! Explore this fantastic David Weekley home positioned on a PARK - LIKE Setting in the Highly Desired, Gated Village of Ternwood of FishHawk Ranch. Upon arrival, You are Welcomed home to an impressive elevation with stone accents and a charming front porch. Sitting pretty on a Meticulously manicured 0.38 Acre Step inside this Magnificent Home boasting 3800sqft of living area. Dressed with PLANTATION SHUTTERS and WOOD FLOORS featuring French doors leading to your Home Office PLUS, 5 Bedrooms, PLUS, 3.5 Full baths, PLUS, a Huge Upstairs Bonus Room and a 3 Car Garage! A Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, Baker's Island, Breakfast Bar & Nook.First floor Oversized Master Retreat featuring a dreamy ensuite and ginormous Closet. Generously sized bedrooms throughout. The large family room flows to the covered patio. Enjoy the Tranquility of the Majestic Private / Fenced Backyard complete with unspoiled wooded conservation views. Resort Style Living in Fishhawk features Aquatic Center w/water slide & pool-side eatery, Top rated schools, tennis,Doggy Park, 4 POOLS to pick from, playgrounds and more! The Award Winning Community is an hour to Disney and just short trip to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Golf Courses and Sugar Sand Gulf Coast Beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have any available units?
15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have?
Some of 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
