15940 TERNGLADE DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....GATED TERNWOOD! No Backyard Neighbors! Spectacular Home just under 4000sqft on a Gorgeous Conservation Lot! Explore this fantastic David Weekley home positioned on a PARK - LIKE Setting in the Highly Desired, Gated Village of Ternwood of FishHawk Ranch. Upon arrival, You are Welcomed home to an impressive elevation with stone accents and a charming front porch. Sitting pretty on a Meticulously manicured 0.38 Acre Step inside this Magnificent Home boasting 3800sqft of living area. Dressed with PLANTATION SHUTTERS and WOOD FLOORS featuring French doors leading to your Home Office PLUS, 5 Bedrooms, PLUS, 3.5 Full baths, PLUS, a Huge Upstairs Bonus Room and a 3 Car Garage! A Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, Baker's Island, Breakfast Bar & Nook.First floor Oversized Master Retreat featuring a dreamy ensuite and ginormous Closet. Generously sized bedrooms throughout. The large family room flows to the covered patio. Enjoy the Tranquility of the Majestic Private / Fenced Backyard complete with unspoiled wooded conservation views. Resort Style Living in Fishhawk features Aquatic Center w/water slide & pool-side eatery, Top rated schools, tennis,Doggy Park, 4 POOLS to pick from, playgrounds and more! The Award Winning Community is an hour to Disney and just short trip to Downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, Golf Courses and Sugar Sand Gulf Coast Beaches!