15925 Fishhawk View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets extra storage carpet

Beautiful Fishhawk Townhome! Look straight through out the sliding glass doors/screened porch to your private backyard adorned with woods and view of the pond. Kitchen has granite countertops, appliances with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets with full bath and sunshine laden windows. Second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy and closet covering full length of the room. Built -in desk/computer station in upstairs hallway with laundry. Additional storage area located in the screened-in porch. Close to shopping, restaurants, expressways and more