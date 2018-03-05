All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
15925 Fishhawk View Dr
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:31 PM

15925 Fishhawk View Dr

15925 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15925 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Fishhawk Townhome! Look straight through out the sliding glass doors/screened porch to your private backyard adorned with woods and view of the pond. Kitchen has granite countertops, appliances with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Carpeted stairway leads upstairs to master bedroom and second bedroom. Master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets with full bath and sunshine laden windows. Second bedroom has a full bath for convenience and privacy and closet covering full length of the room. Built -in desk/computer station in upstairs hallway with laundry. Additional storage area located in the screened-in porch. Close to shopping, restaurants, expressways and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have any available units?
15925 Fishhawk View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have?
Some of 15925 Fishhawk View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15925 Fishhawk View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15925 Fishhawk View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15925 Fishhawk View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr offer parking?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have a pool?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have accessible units?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15925 Fishhawk View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15925 Fishhawk View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
