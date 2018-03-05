15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This townhome is just what you have been looking for! This is a 3BR/2.5BA home which the downstairs bedroom could be used as a den instead with its glass french doors. The living/dining room combination is very spacious with an open view to the kitchen. The Kitchen has rich wood cabinets, black appliances, closet pantry and a sliding glass door to access the covered patio and outside storage. There is also a large half bath downstairs and more storage under the stairs. As you travel upstairs will will see there is a nice front loading washer and dryer inside the utility closet. There is also a linen closet for your towels. The split bedroom design offers two very spacious bedrooms for your relaxation. There are also two bathrooms upstairs. Hurry before this beautiful home is gone!