Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln

15924 Fishhawk Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15924 Fishhawk Creek Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This townhome is just what you have been looking for! This is a 3BR/2.5BA home which the downstairs bedroom could be used as a den instead with its glass french doors. The living/dining room combination is very spacious with an open view to the kitchen. The Kitchen has rich wood cabinets, black appliances, closet pantry and a sliding glass door to access the covered patio and outside storage. There is also a large half bath downstairs and more storage under the stairs. As you travel upstairs will will see there is a nice front loading washer and dryer inside the utility closet. There is also a linen closet for your towels. The split bedroom design offers two very spacious bedrooms for your relaxation. There are also two bathrooms upstairs. Hurry before this beautiful home is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have any available units?
15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have?
Some of 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15924 Fishhawk Creek Ln has units with air conditioning.

