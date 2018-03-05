15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk's award-winning amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails, and "A" rated schools.

Features include tile throughout the entire first floor, a formal dining room with picture window, half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, and plush carpeting up the stairs and in the bedrooms.

Overlooking the living room with lanai access and conservation views, the bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, coordinating granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, both of with en-suite bathrooms and dual closets, providing plenty of storage.

Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents!

Complete Lawn maintenance, including Mowing, pruning, irrigation system service, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization is included saving you time and money!