Fish Hawk, FL
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE
15875 Fishhawk View Drive
Location

15875 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 2 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse is available to rent in the gated FishHawk Ridge enclave of the much desired FishHawk Ranch community. Enjoy full access to all FishHawk's award-winning amenities including tennis courts, pools, fitness centers, 30+ miles of walking trails, and "A" rated schools.
Features include tile throughout the entire first floor, a formal dining room with picture window, half bath, ceiling fan in the living room, and plush carpeting up the stairs and in the bedrooms.
Overlooking the living room with lanai access and conservation views, the bright kitchen boasts crisp cabinetry, coordinating granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms, both of with en-suite bathrooms and dual closets, providing plenty of storage.
Enjoy use of the neighborhood pool, exclusive to FishHawk Ridge residents!
Complete Lawn maintenance, including Mowing, pruning, irrigation system service, plus turf and plant pest control and fertilization is included saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15875 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
