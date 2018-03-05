15845 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath corner unit townhome in the gated community of Fishhawk Ridge is just what you’ve been looking for! Tucked in a quiet location away from the main road and backyard views of a conservation area means plenty of peace and quiet. Enter the home to an inviting open floor plan with a living and dining combo that has plenty of room to entertain. The spacious kitchen features plenty of neutral-toned cabinets with coordinating counters, and a pass-thru area to the dining and living room allowing for easy conversations with guests. An eat-in area in the kitchen opens up to the extended patio overlooking the wooded conservation area perfect for expanding your entertaining space. There is a half bath downstairs for guests and convenience. Upstairs you’ll find two generously sized bedrooms each with a full-size en-suite bath, walk-in closets, and rich wood-like laminate flooring. For added convenience, the laundry closet is located on the second floor. Complete lawn maintenance is provided by the HOA saving you time and money. A community pool offers a place to soak up the Florida sunshine. Fishhawk Ranch is a fabulous community with easy access to pools, parks, playgrounds, miles of walking trails, fitness centers, tennis courts and park square featuring restaurants, shops, and community events. You do not want to miss the opportunity to be in this gated community with tons of amenities and zoned for top-rated schools! Call today for a showing!