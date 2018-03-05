15787 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool media room tennis court

2BR / 2.5BA FishHawk Ridge Townhome! Open kitchen with formal dining, Screened Lanai viewing wooded area, Laundry on 2nd floor. Maintenance Free Gated Community Living, Lawn Care Included - Best Rated Schools - Access to all Amenities of FishHawk Ranch including Resort Style Aquatic Center, two splash parks, multiple pools, multiple fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, roller hockey rink, theater room, game rooms, over 30 miles of walking/running trails, Park Square Entertainment, sports complex and much much more. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. No Pets.