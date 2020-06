15749 Fishhawk Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF FISHHAWK RANCH!

LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND TILE ON MAIN FLOOR WITH A FEATURE WOOD WALL IN LIVING ROOM.

CARPETS IN BEDROOMS AND EACH BEDROOM HAS PRIVATE BATH. SCREEN IN PATIO IS DECORATED VERY

NICELY AND NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS AND LOVELY VIEW OF WOODED AREA. ENJOY ALL THE AMENITIES

THE COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER: POOL, TENNIS COURTS, FITNESS CENTER PARKS AND HIKING TRAILS, SOUGHT AFTER A-RATE SCHOOL AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND MORE.