Fish Hawk, FL
15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE

15744 Phoebepark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15744 Phoebepark Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy low-maintenance living in this move-in ready 1828sf 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage villa located in the gated community of Phoebe Park with pond and conservation views.  Great location - this rental is just a short walk from FishHawk Creek Elementary and Park Square. Designer inspired paint lends character and richness while ceiling fans installed in each room make this home move-in ready. Beautiful plush neutral carpeted floors greet you at the entry and extend through the dining and family room. The sizable kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, as well as a closet pantry which provides plentiful storage, and solid-surface counters for durable preparation space.  The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance suite including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave.  Washer and Dryer are also included! The private master suite features a tray ceiling, extended sitting area with sliding glass doors to the lanai, a garden bath and separate shower, a water closet, double-basin vanity, and separate closets. The other two bedrooms and 2nd bath are located on the other side of the villa. The private pool is available for the exclusive use of Phoebe Park residents and their guests.  Other community amenities include 30+ miles of trails, fitness centers, resort-like pools, basketball & tennis courts, and community activities to name just a few! Complete lawn maintenance, plant fertilization, and plant pest control are included saving you time and money! Contact us today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have any available units?
15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have?
Some of 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE has a pool.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

