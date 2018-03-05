15744 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Enjoy low-maintenance living in this move-in ready 1828sf 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage villa located in the gated community of Phoebe Park with pond and conservation views. Great location - this rental is just a short walk from FishHawk Creek Elementary and Park Square. Designer inspired paint lends character and richness while ceiling fans installed in each room make this home move-in ready. Beautiful plush neutral carpeted floors greet you at the entry and extend through the dining and family room. The sizable kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, as well as a closet pantry which provides plentiful storage, and solid-surface counters for durable preparation space. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance suite including refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer and Dryer are also included! The private master suite features a tray ceiling, extended sitting area with sliding glass doors to the lanai, a garden bath and separate shower, a water closet, double-basin vanity, and separate closets. The other two bedrooms and 2nd bath are located on the other side of the villa. The private pool is available for the exclusive use of Phoebe Park residents and their guests. Other community amenities include 30+ miles of trails, fitness centers, resort-like pools, basketball & tennis courts, and community activities to name just a few! Complete lawn maintenance, plant fertilization, and plant pest control are included saving you time and money! Contact us today for a private showing.