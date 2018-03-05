All apartments in Fish Hawk
15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

15744 Fishhawk Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15744 Fishhawk Falls Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Absolutely stunning, one of the nicest townhomes in Fishhawk Ridge. All freshly painted. New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring, 100% waterproof. Custom cabinets with soft close drawers and double lazy susans. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Rare 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath unit. Use spare room for office, den or bedroom. Complete with closet, double doors for privacy and transom window. Kitchen has sidelights adjacent to sliders for expanded conservation view. Screened lanai and patio for your outdoor entertaining. New plush carpet upstairs. Master features double vanity with granite tops and new cabinets. Washer and Dryer conveniently located between both upstairs bedrooms where the laundry is. This unit will not last long. The credenza in living room has ample storage for books etc. Additonal storage above is a bonus. Private Pool for Fishhawk Ridge Residents. Gated Community with access to all Fishhawk has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

