15744 FISHHAWK FALLS DRIVE

Absolutely stunning, one of the nicest townhomes in Fishhawk Ridge. All freshly painted. New luxury wood vinyl plank flooring, 100% waterproof. Custom cabinets with soft close drawers and double lazy susans. Granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Rare 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath unit. Use spare room for office, den or bedroom. Complete with closet, double doors for privacy and transom window. Kitchen has sidelights adjacent to sliders for expanded conservation view. Screened lanai and patio for your outdoor entertaining. New plush carpet upstairs. Master features double vanity with granite tops and new cabinets. Washer and Dryer conveniently located between both upstairs bedrooms where the laundry is. This unit will not last long. The credenza in living room has ample storage for books etc. Additonal storage above is a bonus. Private Pool for Fishhawk Ridge Residents. Gated Community with access to all Fishhawk has to offer.