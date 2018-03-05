All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15603 Starling Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15603 Starling Water Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
*** CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY *** Beautiful Rental home with tons of Amenities! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom house is located in Starling in the Fishhawk Ranch community. Two Stories including a large Kitchen/Family Room/Dining Room combo, Living Room, inside Utility Room with a Washer and Dryer and utility sink, a Bonus Loft/Den space, plus a 3-Car Tandem Garage!! The Garage can be used for extra parking or used as a work space or storage area. A fully enclosed Double Porch/Lanai overlooking the Fully Fenced Backyard. Upstairs features TWO Master Bedrooms, both with Private Bathrooms. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Full Bathroom. SOLAR PANELS installed on each side of the roof reducing monthly electric bills. Living in the Fishhawk Ranch Community gives you access to all the wonderful amenities including Resort Style Swimming Pools, 25 miles of Nature Trails for Biking or walking, a Dog Park, Fitness Center, basketball and tennis courts plus much, much more! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
