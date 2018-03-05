15603 STARLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

*** CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY *** Beautiful Rental home with tons of Amenities! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom house is located in Starling in the Fishhawk Ranch community. Two Stories including a large Kitchen/Family Room/Dining Room combo, Living Room, inside Utility Room with a Washer and Dryer and utility sink, a Bonus Loft/Den space, plus a 3-Car Tandem Garage!! The Garage can be used for extra parking or used as a work space or storage area. A fully enclosed Double Porch/Lanai overlooking the Fully Fenced Backyard. Upstairs features TWO Master Bedrooms, both with Private Bathrooms. Bedrooms 3 and 4 share a Full Bathroom. SOLAR PANELS installed on each side of the roof reducing monthly electric bills. Living in the Fishhawk Ranch Community gives you access to all the wonderful amenities including Resort Style Swimming Pools, 25 miles of Nature Trails for Biking or walking, a Dog Park, Fitness Center, basketball and tennis courts plus much, much more! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) ***