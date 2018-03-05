15533 Martinmeadow Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Located in popular gated Martin Meadow in Fishhawk Ranch, this immaculate & perfectly situated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2.5 car garage Suarez will instantly feel like home as you are welcomed through the custom front door! Spacious formal dining and/or living areas flank the entry accented with warm wood flooring, columns, plantation shutters, and designer niches. The heart of the home is the stunning high-end kitchen with 42GÇ¥ solid cherry cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops complete with lovely backsplash and a new Samsung stainless-steel appliance suite. A huge walk-in pantry is a room unto itself! Overlooking the kitchen is the large, cozy family room with vaulted ceilings that opens out to the covered lanai via sliding glass doors. A screen enclosure and lush landscaping surround the extended lanai making this home perfect for entertaining! The master retreat features a renovated en suite bath with a garden tub & separate walk-in, frameless shower, oversized closet with custom shelving, beautiful solid-wood cabinets and granite countertops. Ceiling fans can be found in all bedrooms and both the family room & lanai are pre-wired for speakers. Coveted cabinetry adds convenient storage in the laundry room, complete with a soaking sink. Fishhawk Ranch is a resort-style community with top rated schools. Amenities include miles of trails, resort style pools (and a waterslide!), fitness centers, basketball and tennis courts, movie theater, clubhouses, Park Square, and more!



Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.