Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

15533 Martinmeadow Drive

15533 Martinmeadow Drive
Location

15533 Martinmeadow Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in popular gated Martin Meadow in Fishhawk Ranch, this immaculate & perfectly situated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2.5 car garage Suarez will instantly feel like home as you are welcomed through the custom front door! Spacious formal dining and/or living areas flank the entry accented with warm wood flooring, columns, plantation shutters, and designer niches. The heart of the home is the stunning high-end kitchen with 42GÇ¥ solid cherry cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops complete with lovely backsplash and a new Samsung stainless-steel appliance suite. A huge walk-in pantry is a room unto itself! Overlooking the kitchen is the large, cozy family room with vaulted ceilings that opens out to the covered lanai via sliding glass doors. A screen enclosure and lush landscaping surround the extended lanai making this home perfect for entertaining! The master retreat features a renovated en suite bath with a garden tub & separate walk-in, frameless shower, oversized closet with custom shelving, beautiful solid-wood cabinets and granite countertops. Ceiling fans can be found in all bedrooms and both the family room & lanai are pre-wired for speakers. Coveted cabinetry adds convenient storage in the laundry room, complete with a soaking sink. Fishhawk Ranch is a resort-style community with top rated schools. Amenities include miles of trails, resort style pools (and a waterslide!), fitness centers, basketball and tennis courts, movie theater, clubhouses, Park Square, and more!

Listing Courtesy Of SIGNATURE REALTY ASSOCIATES

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have any available units?
15533 Martinmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have?
Some of 15533 Martinmeadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15533 Martinmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15533 Martinmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15533 Martinmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive has a pool.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15533 Martinmeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15533 Martinmeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
