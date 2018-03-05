15533 Martinmeadow Drive

Amenities
Located in popular gated Martin Meadow in Fishhawk Ranch, this immaculate & perfectly situated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2.5 car garage Suarez will instantly feel like home as you are welcomed through the custom front door! Spacious formal dining and/or living areas flank the entry accented with warm wood flooring, columns, plantation shutters, and designer niches. The heart of the home is the stunning high-end kitchen with 42GÇ¥ solid cherry cabinetry with soft close drawers, granite countertops complete with lovely backsplash and a new Samsung stainless-steel appliance suite. A huge walk-in pantry is a room unto itself! Overlooking the kitchen is the large, cozy family room with vaulted ceilings that opens out to the covered lanai via sliding glass doors. A screen enclosure and lush landscaping surround the extended lanai making this home perfect for entertaining! The master retreat features a renovated en suite bath with a garden tub & separate walk-in, frameless shower, oversized closet with custom shelving, beautiful solid-wood cabinets and granite countertops. Ceiling fans can be found in all bedrooms and both the family room & lanai are pre-wired for speakers. Coveted cabinetry adds convenient storage in the laundry room, complete with a soaking sink. Fishhawk Ranch is a resort-style community with top rated schools. Amenities include miles of trails, resort style pools (and a waterslide!), fitness centers, basketball and tennis courts, movie theater, clubhouses, Park Square, and more!
