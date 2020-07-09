15528 GANNETGLADE LANE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker bathtub

Within walking distance to Bevis & complete access to all the wonderful community features, this Westfield “Startford” home is ideally located in the desirable community of Fishhawk Ranch. This spacious four bedroom, two bath floor plan features a combination formal Living & Dining room, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining friends! Step through the arched entrance with decorative columns into the expansive family room with slider to the lanai. Located next to the family room, the kitchen is complete with plenty of counter & storage space, decorative planter shelves & attached breakfast nook. The oversized master bedroom features tray ceiling, plenty of natural lighting through numerous windows & an attached bath with walk-in closets, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. All secondary bedrooms are spacious & complete with large closets. The Lanai is completely screened & offers a great view of the meticulously landscaped yard. Don’t miss this chance to live in this Gorgeous home in Fishhawk Ranch!