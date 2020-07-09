All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 15518 Tanagerpark Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15518 Tanagerpark Way
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

15518 Tanagerpark Way

15518 Tanagerpark Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15518 Tanagerpark Way, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate 3/2 with office in Fishhawk - Please call Chris Green at (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Immaculate 3 bedroom (plus an office/bonus room), 2 bath house with a fully-fenced yard in desirable Fishhawk Ranch. Located on a quiet dead end street just steps from a stocked fishing pond and running/walking trails. New laminate floors carry you through the split floorplan and just off the entry is the office/bonus room overlooking the front yard. A few steps further are two additional bedrooms, bathroom and a spacious laundry room (washer and dryer are included). The updated kitchen opens to the living room and gives a direct view of the fully screened, oversized lanai. Just off the living room is a spacious owner's suite with a bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and split sinks. The backyard is fully-fenced and faces a conservation lot, offering extra privacy and quiet enjoyment. Fishhawk offers many community amenities to include running trails, fitness centers, multiple community pools tennis courts, A rated schools, and much more. Small dogs welcome. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s) and pet fees.

(RLNE5331193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have any available units?
15518 Tanagerpark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have?
Some of 15518 Tanagerpark Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15518 Tanagerpark Way currently offering any rent specials?
15518 Tanagerpark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15518 Tanagerpark Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15518 Tanagerpark Way is pet friendly.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way offer parking?
No, 15518 Tanagerpark Way does not offer parking.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15518 Tanagerpark Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have a pool?
Yes, 15518 Tanagerpark Way has a pool.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have accessible units?
No, 15518 Tanagerpark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15518 Tanagerpark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15518 Tanagerpark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15518 Tanagerpark Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa