15518 Tanagerpark Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 3/2 with office in Fishhawk - Please call Chris Green at (813) 312-6693 for more information on this home. Immaculate 3 bedroom (plus an office/bonus room), 2 bath house with a fully-fenced yard in desirable Fishhawk Ranch. Located on a quiet dead end street just steps from a stocked fishing pond and running/walking trails. New laminate floors carry you through the split floorplan and just off the entry is the office/bonus room overlooking the front yard. A few steps further are two additional bedrooms, bathroom and a spacious laundry room (washer and dryer are included). The updated kitchen opens to the living room and gives a direct view of the fully screened, oversized lanai. Just off the living room is a spacious owner's suite with a bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and split sinks. The backyard is fully-fenced and faces a conservation lot, offering extra privacy and quiet enjoyment. Fishhawk offers many community amenities to include running trails, fitness centers, multiple community pools tennis courts, A rated schools, and much more. Small dogs welcome. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s) and pet fees.



(RLNE5331193)