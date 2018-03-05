15508 MARTINMEADOW DRIVE

Amenities
Fishhawk Ranch's Gated Comm. Martin Meadow! Private Back Yard! Zoned for Bevis! Upgrades Throughout! Plantation Shutters! Large Screened Porch tiled w/Listellos! Large Eat In Kitchen overlooking Great Room- Formal Living/Dining Room w/electric Fire Place, Master Bedroom has Slider out to Private Covered Porch, Large Master Bath, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Walk in closet! Two secondary Bedrooms across from Master w/Bath in between, 4th Bedroom across from Kitchen & works as a wonderful Office! Plantation Shutters even on the Garage Window! Beautiful Home! Home is a few homes down from the Martin Meadow Park! Easy Trail Routes to Aquatic Center or Pool!