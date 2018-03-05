15508 MARTINMEADOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fishhawk Ranch's Gated Comm. Martin Meadow! Private Back Yard! Zoned for Bevis! Upgrades Throughout! Plantation Shutters! Large Screened Porch tiled w/Listellos! Large Eat In Kitchen overlooking Great Room- Formal Living/Dining Room w/electric Fire Place, Master Bedroom has Slider out to Private Covered Porch, Large Master Bath, Walk in Shower, Garden Tub and Walk in closet! Two secondary Bedrooms across from Master w/Bath in between, 4th Bedroom across from Kitchen & works as a wonderful Office! Plantation Shutters even on the Garage Window! Beautiful Home! Home is a few homes down from the Martin Meadow Park! Easy Trail Routes to Aquatic Center or Pool!