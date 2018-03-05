15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath FishHawk home has all of the designer details of a model home. Upon entering the home, you'll notice on the right a welcoming formal dining room with double tray ceilings and crown molding. To the left, is a sizable office, with double tray ceilings and crown molding. The large living area has upgraded tile, recessed lighting, crown molding, and an informal living area, with extended sliding glass doors overlooking the covered lanai and backyard. The kitchen is any chef’s dream, boasting a gas range, and built-in stainless steel oven and microwave. Upgraded crowned Cherrywood cabinets and contrasting granite countertops can be found throughout. The center island with full sink makes prep work that much easier. Separated from the home's other 3 bedrooms, the spacious master retreat boasts tray ceilings and crown molding. The master bath features a dual sink vanity, water closet, walk-in closet, a custom-tiled shower enclosure, and a garden tub. Plush carpeting and ceiling fans are in all of the 4 bedrooms. The 2nd and 3rd bathrooms have dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled shower enclosures. A convenient laundry room nearby has plenty of storage cabinets. A bonus room in the back makes for a great media room or entertaining area for the family. A covered lanai leading to the backyard lies just beyond the den’s French doors provide plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. All lawn maintenance is included in rent services saving you time and money!