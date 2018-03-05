All apartments in Fish Hawk
15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE

15503 Mossy Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15503 Mossy Ridge Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath FishHawk home has all of the designer details of a model home. Upon entering the home, you'll notice on the right a welcoming formal dining room with double tray ceilings and crown molding. To the left, is a sizable office, with double tray ceilings and crown molding. The large living area has upgraded tile, recessed lighting, crown molding, and an informal living area, with extended sliding glass doors overlooking the covered lanai and backyard. The kitchen is any chef’s dream, boasting a gas range, and built-in stainless steel oven and microwave. Upgraded crowned Cherrywood cabinets and contrasting granite countertops can be found throughout. The center island with full sink makes prep work that much easier. Separated from the home's other 3 bedrooms, the spacious master retreat boasts tray ceilings and crown molding. The master bath features a dual sink vanity, water closet, walk-in closet, a custom-tiled shower enclosure, and a garden tub. Plush carpeting and ceiling fans are in all of the 4 bedrooms. The 2nd and 3rd bathrooms have dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and tiled shower enclosures. A convenient laundry room nearby has plenty of storage cabinets. A bonus room in the back makes for a great media room or entertaining area for the family. A covered lanai leading to the backyard lies just beyond the den’s French doors provide plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing outdoors. All lawn maintenance is included in rent services saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have any available units?
15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE offers parking.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15503 MOSSY RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

