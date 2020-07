Amenities

dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/11/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Come and see this charming home in GATED community of Fishhawk ranch. Home offers new floors throughout. Easy access to park square and community pool. Don't miss out on this home!