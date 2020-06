Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Come and see this charming home in Fishhawk Ranch. Easy access to community amentias pool, club house, tennis courts, A rated schools and miles of beautiful nature trails. Home has a separate family and living room. Kitchen opens up to family room and overlooks a fully fenced back yard. Don't miss out on this home come and see it today!!