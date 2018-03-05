All apartments in Fish Hawk
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

15429 Starling Crossing Drive · (813) 655-5333
Location

15429 Starling Crossing Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3325 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal including; pavered driveway, decorative garage door, stone accents, front porch sitting area & lovely beveled & leaded glass front door! Inside you will find the combination formal living & dining rooms w/ arched wall entry & pretty vaulted ceilings. Through to the gourmet kitchen offering 42" espresso cabinets topped w/ crown, center island w/ storage, mosaic tile backsplash, built-in desk space & upgraded stainless appliances including double convection oven! Open to the kitchen is a roomy family room offering great conservation views through triple slider to the patio w/ transom window above. A large master suite is secluded on its own side of the home & features slider to lanai & a pretty sitting area w/ oversized framed window! Secondary bedrooms are at the back of the house & are good sized w/ a shared full second bathroom. A large office/4th bedroom w/ double French door entry features two walk-in closets. Upstairs is a tremendous bonus area w/ its own half bath, wet bar w/ cabinets/storage & plenty of windows to let natural light flow through! This home has loads of amazing features including; wide base, volume vaulted ceilings, neutral paint colors & wired whole home audio throughout! Outside is a large covered lanai w/ wonderful conservation views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have any available units?
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have?
Some of 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
