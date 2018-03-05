15429 STARLING CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

What a great opportunity to live in a fabulous home in the sought after neighborhood of Starling at FishHawk Ranch! Sitting on an oversized pie-shaped lot, everything is in great condition! Driving up to the home you will love the curb appeal including; pavered driveway, decorative garage door, stone accents, front porch sitting area & lovely beveled & leaded glass front door! Inside you will find the combination formal living & dining rooms w/ arched wall entry & pretty vaulted ceilings. Through to the gourmet kitchen offering 42" espresso cabinets topped w/ crown, center island w/ storage, mosaic tile backsplash, built-in desk space & upgraded stainless appliances including double convection oven! Open to the kitchen is a roomy family room offering great conservation views through triple slider to the patio w/ transom window above. A large master suite is secluded on its own side of the home & features slider to lanai & a pretty sitting area w/ oversized framed window! Secondary bedrooms are at the back of the house & are good sized w/ a shared full second bathroom. A large office/4th bedroom w/ double French door entry features two walk-in closets. Upstairs is a tremendous bonus area w/ its own half bath, wet bar w/ cabinets/storage & plenty of windows to let natural light flow through! This home has loads of amazing features including; wide base, volume vaulted ceilings, neutral paint colors & wired whole home audio throughout! Outside is a large covered lanai w/ wonderful conservation views!