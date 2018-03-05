15316 VIREOGLEN LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite hot tub pet friendly

RENTAL – 5/4/3 – 3,261 sq/ft – FishHawk Ranch conservation home with-in community of top-rated schools...

Welcome to peace & tranquility in this conservation home – paradise in FishHawk Ranch – 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Office & 3 car garage – $2,600pm – available June 7, 2019 – 3,261 / 4,186 Heated & Total sq/ft – safe family-friendly neighborhood – top rated schools – double front doors, entrance hall, front office with plantation shutters, living room with sliding doors onto large covered back patio/lanai, hot tub & garden with complete surround sound in & out, large dining room, kitchen with granite counters, back-splash & NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, gas stove – overlooking large family room & French doors out to deck & private conservation, large master bedroom with sliding doors onto same patio, his&hers closets, large master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & private W.C., 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms downstairs (including guest suite) with a very large upstairs 5th bedroom or bonus room & a 4th bathroom – fenced in back yard for those with dogs – paving all along the back of the house/lanai – skylights throughout the house – access to all Fishhawk amenities including aquatic center, 4 swimming pools, gym and complete sports center – ALL OUTSIDE YARD & LANAI GARDEN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED – two months security deposit plus first months rent – see 44 pictures