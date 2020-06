Amenities

dishwasher garage pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come and see this large beautiful home in Fishhawk. Situated near great schools, pool and beautiful walking trails. This home features a fully fenced yard, larger pool. Beautiful conservation pond view. There is an extra bonus room downstairs that could be used as an extra bedroom or office. Formal dining and living room area and a separated family room. Come and see it today.