Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE

15011 Ealgepark Place · No Longer Available
Location

15011 Ealgepark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply*** This majestic 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 3 car garage pool home is located on a cul de sac in the first gated community in popular FishHawk Ranch just waiting for you to call it home! Enjoy the numerous amenities that award-winning FishHawk Ranch has to offer, such as over 30 miles of walking trails, pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, a skate park and walking distance to A-rated schools.

Enjoy the mature oak trees and paved walkway as you approach the beautiful custom glass double door entry with an arched transom window.

As you enter into the tiled foyer, you will appreciate the volume ceilings, wall niches, and arched walkways. Be welcomed into the carpeted living and dining rooms which boast an abundance of natural light that the beautiful windows offer.

The family chef will enjoy the sizable kitchen with ample stone counter space, wood cabinetry and a center island for all preparation and storage needs. While enjoying a family meal in the breakfast nook, overlooking the pool through the unique mitered glass corner window! Stainless steel appliances include the microwave, dishwasher, built-in dual oven, gas cooktop, and refrigerator.

The breakfast bar overlooks the welcoming family room with wood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, a built-in entertainment center, and a gas fireplace!

The huge bonus room could be your game room, playroom or office . . . the possibilities are endless!

The master retreat includes plush wall to wall carpeting, a sitting area that has access to the lanai and the master bath with dual basin vanity, stone counters, water closet, garden tub, and separate shower stall.

The formal living room, family room, and bonus room all have access to the beautiful covered and screened lanai and pool via sliding glass doors. Relax on the lanai which boasts an outdoor kitchen while taking in the lush backyard.

** Take a virtual tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tFaLLOO6Og&feature=youtu.be **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have any available units?
15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have?
Some of 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

