15011 EAGLEPARK PLACE

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

***DOING OUR PART: WE ARE WAIVING rental application fees thru 5/31 so you can use that where you need it most. Other applicable fees still apply*** This majestic 4 bedroom, 3 baths, 3 car garage pool home is located on a cul de sac in the first gated community in popular FishHawk Ranch just waiting for you to call it home! Enjoy the numerous amenities that award-winning FishHawk Ranch has to offer, such as over 30 miles of walking trails, pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, a skate park and walking distance to A-rated schools.



Enjoy the mature oak trees and paved walkway as you approach the beautiful custom glass double door entry with an arched transom window.



As you enter into the tiled foyer, you will appreciate the volume ceilings, wall niches, and arched walkways. Be welcomed into the carpeted living and dining rooms which boast an abundance of natural light that the beautiful windows offer.



The family chef will enjoy the sizable kitchen with ample stone counter space, wood cabinetry and a center island for all preparation and storage needs. While enjoying a family meal in the breakfast nook, overlooking the pool through the unique mitered glass corner window! Stainless steel appliances include the microwave, dishwasher, built-in dual oven, gas cooktop, and refrigerator.



The breakfast bar overlooks the welcoming family room with wood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fan, a built-in entertainment center, and a gas fireplace!



The huge bonus room could be your game room, playroom or office . . . the possibilities are endless!



The master retreat includes plush wall to wall carpeting, a sitting area that has access to the lanai and the master bath with dual basin vanity, stone counters, water closet, garden tub, and separate shower stall.



The formal living room, family room, and bonus room all have access to the beautiful covered and screened lanai and pool via sliding glass doors. Relax on the lanai which boasts an outdoor kitchen while taking in the lush backyard.



** Take a virtual tour now! Copy and paste this URL in your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tFaLLOO6Og&feature=youtu.be **