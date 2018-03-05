All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14910 Heronglen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14910 Heronglen Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

14910 Heronglen Drive

14910 Heronglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14910 Heronglen Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, formal living and dining areas plus an amazing great room connected to the spacious and beautiful kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, center prep island, convenient breakfast bar plus breakfast nook! This gorgeous home has a beautiful view of the sparkling blue pool and lanai through triple sliding glass doors which allow beautiful natural light to flood the home. Conservation makes the home peaceful and relaxing. Master is spacious & private on 1st floor with beautifully master bath with tub, shower and expansive counter space, plus 2 walk in closets. Split plan offers privacy: Master on one side and secondary bedrooms on other side of 1st floor - bonus on 2nd. Resort-style community with tennis, pools, splash pads, fitness, dog parks and miles of trails. Minutes to shopping and restaurants and a short drive to Tampa, MacDill AFB, Brandon Mall as well as beaches and Orlando attractions.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have any available units?
14910 Heronglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14910 Heronglen Drive have?
Some of 14910 Heronglen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14910 Heronglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14910 Heronglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 Heronglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14910 Heronglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive offer parking?
No, 14910 Heronglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14910 Heronglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14910 Heronglen Drive has a pool.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 14910 Heronglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14910 Heronglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14910 Heronglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14910 Heronglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa