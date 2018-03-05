All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE

14212 Blue Dasher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14212 Blue Dasher Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/30/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Can you picture yourself in this home? Sleek tile and vinyl plank floors are found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and rich wood cabinets. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a lovely patio, great for entertaining friends and family. Don't wait, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have any available units?
14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have?
Some of 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14212 BLUE DASHER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

