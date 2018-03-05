All apartments in Fish Hawk
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:52 PM

14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE

14121 Indigo Ridge Road · (813) 944-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14121 Indigo Ridge Road, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat. Follow the 18” tile to the rear of the home where you will find the spacious kitchen and living areas. Feel at home in the kitchen, complete with over-sized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and espresso cabinets. Through the French doors off the living room, access the home’s covered paver lanai and detached garage. Upstairs, the home’s master suite, remaining bedrooms and bathrooms, and laundry room are located just off the loft, which would make a perfect media or game room. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to live in this stunning home! Call today to schedule your showing before it’s gone!

No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance is included in the rent services saving you time and money!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have any available units?
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does offer parking.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
