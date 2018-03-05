14121 INDIGO RIDGE LANE

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home wows throughout! From the open concept floor plan to the tasteful finishes, no detail has been overlooked. At the front of the home, the downstairs bedroom makes the perfect office or guest retreat. Follow the 18” tile to the rear of the home where you will find the spacious kitchen and living areas. Feel at home in the kitchen, complete with over-sized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and espresso cabinets. Through the French doors off the living room, access the home’s covered paver lanai and detached garage. Upstairs, the home’s master suite, remaining bedrooms and bathrooms, and laundry room are located just off the loft, which would make a perfect media or game room. You won’t want to miss the opportunity to live in this stunning home! Call today to schedule your showing before it’s gone!



No need for a mower as all landscaping maintenance is included: Mowing, Trimming, Pruning, Weeding, Fertilization of turf and shrubs, plus plant pest control and irrigation maintenance is included in the rent services saving you time and money!