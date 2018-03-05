11924 Twilight Darner Place

Amenities

Stunning home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with an extra large backyard. Neighborhood is great with only 80+ homes. The interior is immaculate, a true show piece, with an open floor plan and high ceilings. Great room features a beautiful electric fireplace with a state of the art television. Chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Backsplash is creatively place above cabinets and around island. First floor bedroom and full bath, wonderful for company. The second floor has a huge loft. Two air conditioners cool the home very efficiently, as well as the extra efficient hot water heater. Amazing electric bills! Pride of ownership abounds.



Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



