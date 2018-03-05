All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 11924 Twilight Darner Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
11924 Twilight Darner Place
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:56 AM

11924 Twilight Darner Place

11924 Twilight Darner Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11924 Twilight Darner Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with an extra large backyard. Neighborhood is great with only 80+ homes. The interior is immaculate, a true show piece, with an open floor plan and high ceilings. Great room features a beautiful electric fireplace with a state of the art television. Chef's kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Backsplash is creatively place above cabinets and around island. First floor bedroom and full bath, wonderful for company. The second floor has a huge loft. Two air conditioners cool the home very efficiently, as well as the extra efficient hot water heater. Amazing electric bills! Pride of ownership abounds.

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have any available units?
11924 Twilight Darner Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have?
Some of 11924 Twilight Darner Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11924 Twilight Darner Place currently offering any rent specials?
11924 Twilight Darner Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11924 Twilight Darner Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11924 Twilight Darner Place is pet friendly.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place offer parking?
No, 11924 Twilight Darner Place does not offer parking.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11924 Twilight Darner Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have a pool?
No, 11924 Twilight Darner Place does not have a pool.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have accessible units?
No, 11924 Twilight Darner Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11924 Twilight Darner Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11924 Twilight Darner Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11924 Twilight Darner Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa