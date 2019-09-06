All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 2024 BLUE HAWK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
2024 BLUE HAWK
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

2024 BLUE HAWK

2024 Blue Hawk Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2024 Blue Hawk Court, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Comfortable and clean two bedroom fully furnished condo with granite counters and washer and dryer. Upstairs corner unit in a gated community with easy interstate access. Amenities including grill for your use at poolside and a fitness gym as well a basketball court indoors. Enclosed front porch balcony and nice lake view outback. Available either seasonally or annually with varied rates. $2500 per month three months minimum and utilities included, $1700 per month six month minimum and you pay utilities or $1500 annually and you pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have any available units?
2024 BLUE HAWK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2024 BLUE HAWK have?
Some of 2024 BLUE HAWK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 BLUE HAWK currently offering any rent specials?
2024 BLUE HAWK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 BLUE HAWK pet-friendly?
No, 2024 BLUE HAWK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK offer parking?
No, 2024 BLUE HAWK does not offer parking.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 BLUE HAWK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have a pool?
Yes, 2024 BLUE HAWK has a pool.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have accessible units?
No, 2024 BLUE HAWK does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 BLUE HAWK has units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 BLUE HAWK have units with air conditioning?
No, 2024 BLUE HAWK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa