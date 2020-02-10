1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Club at Feather Sound. One assigned parking space. Gated, secure community with pool and fitness center. Convenient to Tampa and St. Pete, walking distance to Publix, restaurants, and a beautiful gym. Right on Ulmerton and 275, you can get anywhere in the area in just a few minutes. Granite counter tops & vanities. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. First floor unit on golf course, nice views of Feather Sound Country Club from private screened lanai. Master bedroom has his/her closets and bonus sitting area/office space. Living room also has bonus sitting area/office space. Was just professionally cleaned and was recently renovated. Located in the back, more private area of the community.