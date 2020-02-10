All apartments in Feather Sound
Feather Sound, FL
1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE

1901 Oyster Catcher Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Oyster Catcher Lane, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Club at Feather Sound. One assigned parking space. Gated, secure community with pool and fitness center. Convenient to Tampa and St. Pete, walking distance to Publix, restaurants, and a beautiful gym. Right on Ulmerton and 275, you can get anywhere in the area in just a few minutes. Granite counter tops & vanities. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. First floor unit on golf course, nice views of Feather Sound Country Club from private screened lanai. Master bedroom has his/her closets and bonus sitting area/office space. Living room also has bonus sitting area/office space. Was just professionally cleaned and was recently renovated. Located in the back, more private area of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have any available units?
1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have?
Some of 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE offers parking.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE has a pool.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have accessible units?
No, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 OYSTER CATCHER LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

