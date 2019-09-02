All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 14764 Feather Cove Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
14764 Feather Cove Ln
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

14764 Feather Cove Ln

14764 Feather Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14764 Feather Cove Lane, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Feather Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
Welcome home to the amazing community of Feather Sound, Maintenance Free living in this Forest Ridge neighborhood! This renovated Villa features 2 beds,2 baths, with detached one care garage. Completely updated kitchen with sparkling granite counters and stainless appliances. The cabinetry is the top of the line with tailor-made organizational inserts for optimal storage and under cabinet lighting. Both the hall and master closets have been fitted with organizational built-ins as well. No carpet for ease of cleaning. Exterior front features a court yard with table, chairs, and umbrella. Screened lanai has storage as well as table and chairs for relaxing after a long day at work. Detached one car garage has additional ceiling storage as well. This community is close to the water and has much to offer! Golf Community with Recreation areas for all activities under the sun! Small pets welcome, but only two! Washer/Dryer and grounds maintenance included! Close to shopping, dining, and interstate. inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have any available units?
14764 Feather Cove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have?
Some of 14764 Feather Cove Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14764 Feather Cove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14764 Feather Cove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14764 Feather Cove Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln offers parking.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln has a pool.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have accessible units?
No, 14764 Feather Cove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14764 Feather Cove Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14764 Feather Cove Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa