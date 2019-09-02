14764 Feather Cove Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

Welcome home to the amazing community of Feather Sound, Maintenance Free living in this Forest Ridge neighborhood! This renovated Villa features 2 beds,2 baths, with detached one care garage. Completely updated kitchen with sparkling granite counters and stainless appliances. The cabinetry is the top of the line with tailor-made organizational inserts for optimal storage and under cabinet lighting. Both the hall and master closets have been fitted with organizational built-ins as well. No carpet for ease of cleaning. Exterior front features a court yard with table, chairs, and umbrella. Screened lanai has storage as well as table and chairs for relaxing after a long day at work. Detached one car garage has additional ceiling storage as well. This community is close to the water and has much to offer! Golf Community with Recreation areas for all activities under the sun! Small pets welcome, but only two! Washer/Dryer and grounds maintenance included! Close to shopping, dining, and interstate. inquire today!