13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious 3,270 sq. ft. 2 story end unit townhome located on the 17th fairway of the impressive Feather Sound Country Club (Recently ranked “One of the 5 Best Private Clubs in Tampa Bay”- Tampa Bay Times) This updated home offers a private side entrance, large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen/dining area, a large living room with fireplace, a living room, and French doors that open to the patio offering expansive views of the golf course. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with sitting/ exercise room attached with a large walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms. Centrally located in the middle of Pinellas County, Feather Sound is a very desirable community, conveniently located to 1-275, Clearwater/St.Pete & Tampa International Airports, the breathtaking gulf beaches & fabulous downtown St. Pete. Added conveniences include shopping, banking, medical and restaurants nearby in Feather Sound & Carillon. Schedule your private showing of this perfect escape from the city and a busy work life!