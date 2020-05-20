All apartments in Feather Sound
Location

13814 Lake Point Drive, Feather Sound, FL 33762
Fairway Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious 3,270 sq. ft. 2 story end unit townhome located on the 17th fairway of the impressive Feather Sound Country Club (Recently ranked “One of the 5 Best Private Clubs in Tampa Bay”- Tampa Bay Times) This updated home offers a private side entrance, large kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen/dining area, a large living room with fireplace, a living room, and French doors that open to the patio offering expansive views of the golf course. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with sitting/ exercise room attached with a large walk in closet and 2 additional bedrooms. Centrally located in the middle of Pinellas County, Feather Sound is a very desirable community, conveniently located to 1-275, Clearwater/St.Pete & Tampa International Airports, the breathtaking gulf beaches & fabulous downtown St. Pete. Added conveniences include shopping, banking, medical and restaurants nearby in Feather Sound & Carillon. Schedule your private showing of this perfect escape from the city and a busy work life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have any available units?
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13814 LAKE POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
