13670 Lake Point Dr S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/78b22a30dc ----

3/3 in Villas at Lakepoint Community in Clearwater. Open and inviting foyer area overlooking the massive living room offering vaulted ceilings with a gorgeous decorative fireplace for those cozy evenings or keep cool with the many ceiling fans providing a cool breeze. Abundant natural lighting throughout accenting the already warm atmosphere in this 3/3 condominium. Kitchen is bright and compact with plenty of cabinet and counter-space for the chef to prepare their meals as you overlook the lanai. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet as well as its own balcony and private bathroom with garden tub. Enjoy the stand-alone shower in this beautiful home. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with remaining bathrooms. Washer and dryer available within your laundry room for your added convenience. Court yard is just the right size to entertain or enjoy the community pool with its many pool side seating or lounging areas. Lush and mature landscaping in this community adds to the additional charm of the home. If you get bored at the community pool pull out the car from your 2-car garage or walk to the many major shopping venues or restaurants. Local beaches to lounge the day away are very close by. HOA application approval and meeting needed prior to move in. Lawn care, water and trash is included in the monthly rent. Home is pet friendly with a 2-pet maximum and not to exceed 25lbs in total weight. This will go fast, dont wait.



$75 Application Fee per person 18+. $200 Administrative Fee. $55 HOA application fee per person 18+, or married couple. Due at Notification of Application Approval. $350 Non-Refundable pet fee. 2 pets accepted at owner's discretion with a weight limit of 25lbs maximum. No Aggressive Breeds.



Carpet

Community Pool

Garage

Hoa

Hoa Application Required

Lawn Maintenance Included In Rent

Pet Restrictions

Pets Allowed

Pool Care Included In Rent

Trash Included In Rent

Vaulted Ceilings

Views

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Water Included In Rent