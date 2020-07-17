All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

854 Carlson Dr

854 Carlson Drive · (407) 694-1815
Location

854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Great starter home w/huge backyard near downtown - Property Id: 315056

Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 BR /2 BA home with detached 2-car garage, plus carport. Home has a screened-in front porch and deck off the back of the home complete with hot tub. Owner pays water, lawn care, and hot tub maintenance. Large fenced-in back yard with fruit growing trees (avocado, limes) and plenty of space. Interior comes unfurnished, but table with 4 chairs and umbrella included as part of rental. Pets allowed with non-refundable deposit (some breeds not permitted).

Please call to schedule a showing. Do not respond/post/reply back to ad online as messages have not be getting to me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/854-carlson-dr-orlando-fl/315056
Property Id 315056

(RLNE5938693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Carlson Dr have any available units?
854 Carlson Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 854 Carlson Dr have?
Some of 854 Carlson Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Carlson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
854 Carlson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Carlson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 Carlson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 854 Carlson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 854 Carlson Dr offers parking.
Does 854 Carlson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 Carlson Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Carlson Dr have a pool?
No, 854 Carlson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 854 Carlson Dr have accessible units?
No, 854 Carlson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Carlson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 Carlson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Carlson Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 854 Carlson Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
