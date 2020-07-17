854 Carlson Dr

Amenities

Great starter home w/huge backyard near downtown - Property Id: 315056



Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area. Recently remodeled kitchen, 3 BR /2 BA home with detached 2-car garage, plus carport. Home has a screened-in front porch and deck off the back of the home complete with hot tub. Owner pays water, lawn care, and hot tub maintenance. Large fenced-in back yard with fruit growing trees (avocado, limes) and plenty of space. Interior comes unfurnished, but table with 4 chairs and umbrella included as part of rental. Pets allowed with non-refundable deposit (some breeds not permitted).



Please call to schedule a showing. Do not respond/post/reply back to ad online as messages have not be getting to me.

