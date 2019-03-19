All apartments in Fairview Shores
Find more places like 1219 Illinois Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview Shores, FL
/
1219 Illinois Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1219 Illinois Ave.

1219 Illinois Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1219 Illinois Ave, Fairview Shores, FL 32789
Fairview Shores

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e63d410fb ----
AVAILABLE NOW! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. Situated on a large corner lot in the beautiful city of Winter Park, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is conveniently located near an abundance of shopping and restaurant locations, Florida Hospital, Rollins College, and Downtown Orlando. The property has a single covered carport, a fenced-in yard, ceiling fans, utility room, tile in the living/dining room and hard surface flooring in the bedroom. A small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have any available units?
1219 Illinois Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview Shores, FL.
Is 1219 Illinois Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Illinois Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Illinois Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Illinois Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Illinois Ave. offers parking.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Illinois Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have a pool?
No, 1219 Illinois Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1219 Illinois Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Illinois Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Illinois Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Illinois Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairview Shores 2 BedroomsFairview Shores 3 Bedrooms
Fairview Shores Apartments with GarageFairview Shores Cheap Places
Fairview Shores Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FL
Pine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus