Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

23101 Rosedale DR

23101 Rosedale Drive · (239) 910-1725
Location

23101 Rosedale Drive, Estero, FL 34135
Shadow Wood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
cable included
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath, 2nd floor coach home in the very desirable neighborhood of ShadowWood at the Brooks. Breathtaking views of the lake and golf course from Lanai, living area, kitchen and master bedroom. WiFi and cable included. The master bedroom retreat has a king bed, owner will be adding a tv, built in custom closets. Master bath with walk in shower and jetted tub as well as dual vanity. There are two Guest rooms.. The larger guest room with a Queen bed also has a single sleeper sofa and tv- a nice retreat for our overnight guests! The other guest room offers Queen bed (owners reserve this closet for private use). Shared full bathroom with tub/shower. Full laundry room in residence. Living area is spacious with a large sectional sofa, HDTV with sound bar. Fully equipped kitchen, dining area with table and 4 chairs, lanai with beautiful sofa and two chairs with tables. The den off the kitchen offers a desk and sofa for work or reading. Short drive or bike ride to Coconut point for shopping and dining. Come enjoy this amazing retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23101 Rosedale DR have any available units?
23101 Rosedale DR has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23101 Rosedale DR have?
Some of 23101 Rosedale DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23101 Rosedale DR currently offering any rent specials?
23101 Rosedale DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23101 Rosedale DR pet-friendly?
No, 23101 Rosedale DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR offer parking?
No, 23101 Rosedale DR does not offer parking.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23101 Rosedale DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR have a pool?
No, 23101 Rosedale DR does not have a pool.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR have accessible units?
No, 23101 Rosedale DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23101 Rosedale DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 23101 Rosedale DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23101 Rosedale DR does not have units with air conditioning.
