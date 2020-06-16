21546 Baccarat LN

Amenities
ENJOY THE CAREFREE Southwest Florida lifestyle in this contemporary 2+den coach home at an all-inclusive, seasonal rent of only $3,500 per month! Located in the happening Village of Estero, you're in the center of everything: 4 upscale shopping malls, fine dining, minutes to RSW airport and natural, sugar sand beaches. This is not a cramped, dated condo in an overcrowded area. High-end furnishings, huge master bedroom, "wow" master bath, screened lanai overlooking a peaceful, private woods. Stainless kitchen appliances, new Samsung washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Utilities (electric, water, basic cable, 5G Hotwire internet) included in rent. Gated, laid-back community with pool, spa, large fitness center. Activities abound: sunbathe or fish on the beach, rent a boat, kayak in the Estero River, take a day trip to downtown Naples. NO PETS or smoking. Unmatched value at this price! Book now: $1,500 deposit holds your reservation.