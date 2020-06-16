All apartments in Estero
Estero, FL
21546 Baccarat LN
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

21546 Baccarat LN

21546 Baccarat Lane · (239) 234-0044
Location

21546 Baccarat Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
ENJOY THE CAREFREE Southwest Florida lifestyle in this contemporary 2+den coach home at an all-inclusive, seasonal rent of only $3,500 per month! Located in the happening Village of Estero, you're in the center of everything: 4 upscale shopping malls, fine dining, minutes to RSW airport and natural, sugar sand beaches. This is not a cramped, dated condo in an overcrowded area. High-end furnishings, huge master bedroom, "wow" master bath, screened lanai overlooking a peaceful, private woods. Stainless kitchen appliances, new Samsung washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Utilities (electric, water, basic cable, 5G Hotwire internet) included in rent. Gated, laid-back community with pool, spa, large fitness center. Activities abound: sunbathe or fish on the beach, rent a boat, kayak in the Estero River, take a day trip to downtown Naples. NO PETS or smoking. Unmatched value at this price! Book now: $1,500 deposit holds your reservation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21546 Baccarat LN have any available units?
21546 Baccarat LN has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21546 Baccarat LN have?
Some of 21546 Baccarat LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21546 Baccarat LN currently offering any rent specials?
21546 Baccarat LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21546 Baccarat LN pet-friendly?
No, 21546 Baccarat LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN offer parking?
Yes, 21546 Baccarat LN does offer parking.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21546 Baccarat LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN have a pool?
Yes, 21546 Baccarat LN has a pool.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN have accessible units?
No, 21546 Baccarat LN does not have accessible units.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21546 Baccarat LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 21546 Baccarat LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 21546 Baccarat LN does not have units with air conditioning.
