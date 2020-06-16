21546 Baccarat LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

ENJOY THE CAREFREE Southwest Florida lifestyle in this contemporary 2+den coach home at an all-inclusive, seasonal rent of only $3,500 per month! Located in the happening Village of Estero, you're in the center of everything: 4 upscale shopping malls, fine dining, minutes to RSW airport and natural, sugar sand beaches. This is not a cramped, dated condo in an overcrowded area. High-end furnishings, huge master bedroom, "wow" master bath, screened lanai overlooking a peaceful, private woods. Stainless kitchen appliances, new Samsung washer/dryer, 2-car garage. Utilities (electric, water, basic cable, 5G Hotwire internet) included in rent. Gated, laid-back community with pool, spa, large fitness center. Activities abound: sunbathe or fish on the beach, rent a boat, kayak in the Estero River, take a day trip to downtown Naples. NO PETS or smoking. Unmatched value at this price! Book now: $1,500 deposit holds your reservation.