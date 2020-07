Amenities

MINT CONDITION CONDO!!! Annual Rental in Stoneybrook. Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in Stoneybrook. This is a second floor unit with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has all new appliances, and granite counter tops. The entire condo was painted and all new flooring. NO CARPET!!!! Beautiful view of the golf course from your screened lanai. Unit comes with a carport and extra storage. Available NOW!