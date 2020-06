Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court gym pool tennis court

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This second floor golf course condo has to be seen!! Located on the 11th hole of Stoneybrook Golf Course, the home is in beautiful condition! Inside the gates of the community you will find a condo pool close by, as well as a large community pool, tennis, bocce, fitness center and play area. The community is located very near to I-75, the airport, and all the shopping and dining you could ask for!