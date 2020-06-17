20941 Wildcat Run DR

Amenities

Available Furnished or Unfurnished! This beautiful 3 bedroom home will wow you with unexpected details and over $100k in custom upgrades! This home boasts an expansive lanai with a built-in outdoor kitchen and very secluded views of the lake and serene landscaping of Wildcat Run Country Club. The kitchen was meticulously designed with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast nook and tray ceilings, as well an outdoor courtyard off the dining room. This home also features a new washer and dryer, custom interior paint, new doors, lighting and fans throughout, and a new roof. The gorgeous and impeccably manicured Wildcat Run Golf And Country Club offers an active lifestyle and social scene, as well as an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course, Driving Range, Fitness Center, Two Restaurants and Har-Tru Tennis Courts. Just Minutes To The Airport, Shopping, Dinning Venues, Hertz Arena And FGCU.