Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:10 AM

20941 Wildcat Run DR

20941 Wildcat Run Drive · (239) 910-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20941 Wildcat Run Drive, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
tennis court
Available Furnished or Unfurnished! This beautiful 3 bedroom home will wow you with unexpected details and over $100k in custom upgrades! This home boasts an expansive lanai with a built-in outdoor kitchen and very secluded views of the lake and serene landscaping of Wildcat Run Country Club. The kitchen was meticulously designed with stainless steel appliances, custom wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast nook and tray ceilings, as well an outdoor courtyard off the dining room. This home also features a new washer and dryer, custom interior paint, new doors, lighting and fans throughout, and a new roof. The gorgeous and impeccably manicured Wildcat Run Golf And Country Club offers an active lifestyle and social scene, as well as an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course, Driving Range, Fitness Center, Two Restaurants and Har-Tru Tennis Courts. Just Minutes To The Airport, Shopping, Dinning Venues, Hertz Arena And FGCU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have any available units?
20941 Wildcat Run DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have?
Some of 20941 Wildcat Run DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20941 Wildcat Run DR currently offering any rent specials?
20941 Wildcat Run DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20941 Wildcat Run DR pet-friendly?
No, 20941 Wildcat Run DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR offer parking?
No, 20941 Wildcat Run DR does not offer parking.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20941 Wildcat Run DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have a pool?
No, 20941 Wildcat Run DR does not have a pool.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have accessible units?
No, 20941 Wildcat Run DR does not have accessible units.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20941 Wildcat Run DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 20941 Wildcat Run DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20941 Wildcat Run DR does not have units with air conditioning.
