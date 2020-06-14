20341 Calice CT

Amenities
First floor coach home in Oakwood, Grandezza Country Club. Meticulously maintained and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom 2 bath condo, 2 car attached garage with utility sink. Master bedroom has access to the screened lanai, which overlooks a landscaped lawn, and offers two large walk-in closets, dual sinks and separate tub and walk-in shower. In addition to the main clubhouses' jr. Olympic size heated swimming pool and spa, the Oakwood community has a swimming pool and clubhouse/recreation center for the sole use of Oakwood residents. This turnkey unit offers a living room/dining room combo as well as an eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Grandezza Country Club is located close to shopping, dining for any taste, close the airport, and easy access to Gulf beaches.