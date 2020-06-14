All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 20341 Calice CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
20341 Calice CT
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

20341 Calice CT

20341 Calice Court · (239) 898-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

20341 Calice Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1569 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
First floor coach home in Oakwood, Grandezza Country Club. Meticulously maintained and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom 2 bath condo, 2 car attached garage with utility sink. Master bedroom has access to the screened lanai, which overlooks a landscaped lawn, and offers two large walk-in closets, dual sinks and separate tub and walk-in shower. In addition to the main clubhouses' jr. Olympic size heated swimming pool and spa, the Oakwood community has a swimming pool and clubhouse/recreation center for the sole use of Oakwood residents. This turnkey unit offers a living room/dining room combo as well as an eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Grandezza Country Club is located close to shopping, dining for any taste, close the airport, and easy access to Gulf beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20341 Calice CT have any available units?
20341 Calice CT has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20341 Calice CT have?
Some of 20341 Calice CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20341 Calice CT currently offering any rent specials?
20341 Calice CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20341 Calice CT pet-friendly?
No, 20341 Calice CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20341 Calice CT offer parking?
Yes, 20341 Calice CT does offer parking.
Does 20341 Calice CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20341 Calice CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20341 Calice CT have a pool?
Yes, 20341 Calice CT has a pool.
Does 20341 Calice CT have accessible units?
No, 20341 Calice CT does not have accessible units.
Does 20341 Calice CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20341 Calice CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20341 Calice CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20341 Calice CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20341 Calice CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity