20341 Calice CT

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

First floor coach home in Oakwood, Grandezza Country Club. Meticulously maintained and beautifully decorated, 3 bedroom 2 bath condo, 2 car attached garage with utility sink. Master bedroom has access to the screened lanai, which overlooks a landscaped lawn, and offers two large walk-in closets, dual sinks and separate tub and walk-in shower. In addition to the main clubhouses' jr. Olympic size heated swimming pool and spa, the Oakwood community has a swimming pool and clubhouse/recreation center for the sole use of Oakwood residents. This turnkey unit offers a living room/dining room combo as well as an eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook. Grandezza Country Club is located close to shopping, dining for any taste, close the airport, and easy access to Gulf beaches.